Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

