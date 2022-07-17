Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 4,280.18%. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

