IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Jul 17th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRSGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

