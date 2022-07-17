IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

