IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
