International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.69. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.23.
