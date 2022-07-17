Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Price Performance

NYSE ELMD opened at $9.25 on Friday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

