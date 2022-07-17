SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.00 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

