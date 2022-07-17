Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
