Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

