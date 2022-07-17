JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.33) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.54) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,844.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

