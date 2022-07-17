TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

