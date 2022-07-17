Head to Head Analysis: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty $213.49 million 3.94 $68.64 million $0.61 16.20

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.4% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty 26.20% 7.22% 3.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.96%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

