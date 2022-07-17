British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $630.00.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

