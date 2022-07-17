Bridgetown (BTWN) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgetown and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 87.90%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.12 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.27

Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Summary

Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

