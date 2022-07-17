Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 290

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.28) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.40) to GBX 315 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.29) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.22 ($3.71).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.57) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 901.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

