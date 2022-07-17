Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Epwin Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPWN opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.08 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.75. The stock has a market cap of £112.31 million and a PE ratio of 861.11.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

