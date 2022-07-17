Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Epwin Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EPWN opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.08 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.75. The stock has a market cap of £112.31 million and a PE ratio of 861.11.
Epwin Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.