EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 21

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON ENQ opened at GBX 23 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.76 million and a P/E ratio of 127.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.55. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44).

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 1,083,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £238,349.32 ($283,479.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,291,798 shares of company stock worth $55,744,707.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

