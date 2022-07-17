GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.00) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.65) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,719.20 ($20.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.17. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,702.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

