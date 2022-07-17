JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($177.21) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($164.13) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($159.97) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £142.83 ($169.88).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 7,676 ($91.29) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($87.30) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($193.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The stock has a market cap of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,615.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,363.22.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

