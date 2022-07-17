Hunting (LON:HTG) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 275 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.62).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.28) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 300.83 ($3.58).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.82.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

