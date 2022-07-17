JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 42

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.27) on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £433.76 million and a P/E ratio of 127.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.55.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 1,083,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £238,349.32 ($283,479.21). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,291,798 shares of company stock worth $55,744,707.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

