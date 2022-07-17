Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.28) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.58).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.33) on Wednesday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of £323.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

