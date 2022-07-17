GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,719.20 ($20.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,741.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,680.17. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £87.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,702.18.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

