Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 230 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.76) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.57) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.39) to GBX 306 ($3.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($3.65).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.