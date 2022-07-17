Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alteryx and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 10 0 2.71 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $83.07, indicating a potential upside of 72.38%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $536.14 million 6.13 -$179.68 million ($3.63) -13.28 NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.66 $1.78 million $0.30 10.77

This table compares Alteryx and NetSol Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -42.51% -46.53% -11.39% NetSol Technologies 5.49% 4.19% 3.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Alteryx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, analytics, data science, and process automation product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product to manage, automate, and govern processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, an augmented machine learning, auto-modeling, and text mining product; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company's platform also offers cloud-native products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a browser-based version of Alteryx Designer product; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users; and Alteryx Trifacta, an open and interactive cloud platform for data engineers and analysts to collaboratively profile, prepare, and pipeline data for analytics and machine learning. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. It serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

