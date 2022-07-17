Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 336 ($4.00) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 360 ($4.28). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

LON:CHG opened at GBX 331.50 ($3.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 337.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £938.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,071.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £64,000 ($76,117.98). In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.81), for a total value of £64,000 ($76,117.98). Also, insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.85), for a total value of £58,320 ($69,362.51).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

