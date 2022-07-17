Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($49.36) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($54.71) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.03).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,664.50 ($43.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,614.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,724.08. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,818.85.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($44.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($9,833.03). Insiders have bought 690 shares of company stock worth $2,482,790 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

