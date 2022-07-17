Contrasting American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 26.35% 7.26% 0.57% Midwest -44.36% -5.47% -0.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.87 $473.99 million $7.39 4.65 Midwest $30.06 million 1.49 -$16.64 million ($3.98) -3.01

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Midwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Equity Investment Life and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 3 6 0 2.67 Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. Midwest has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Midwest.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Midwest on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

