StockNews.com Downgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Hold

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday.
Sonic Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
