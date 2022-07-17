StockNews.com Downgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Hold

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

