StockNews.com Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Hold”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,343,000 after buying an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.