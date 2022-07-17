Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

