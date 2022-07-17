Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 3.1 %

DHIL opened at $179.66 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.48 per share, with a total value of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,676.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

