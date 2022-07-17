Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Vicor has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

