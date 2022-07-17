China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.15. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

