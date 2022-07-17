Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.32

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock worth $986,990 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $7,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

