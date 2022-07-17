First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.21.

NYSE FRC opened at $155.80 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

