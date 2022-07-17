MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.83

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.83 and last traded at $104.52, with a volume of 565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares in the company, valued at $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares in the company, valued at $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,204 shares of company stock worth $1,559,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.