CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 8.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 89,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 197,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CMC Metals Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

