360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 5,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,403,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

