FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 2,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINV. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 24.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

