Financial Comparison: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.04 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -15.54 Zhihu $464.38 million 2.14 -$203.82 million ($0.41) -3.83

Analyst Recommendations

Zhihu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zhihu 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 135.68%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 337.90%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% Zhihu -49.35% -23.37% -18.42%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Zhihu on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

