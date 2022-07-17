Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 49,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,161,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. CIBC raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 540,317 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

