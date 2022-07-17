Morgan Stanley Cuts Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €175.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($145.70) to €138.80 ($138.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($165.00) to €174.00 ($174.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.76.

HVRRY stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

