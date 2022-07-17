Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Hunting Price Performance

Hunting stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

