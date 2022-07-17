Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB opened at $20.25 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.92.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
