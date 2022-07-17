Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB opened at $20.25 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

