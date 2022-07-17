Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.75 ($12.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8805 per share. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Iberdrola Company Profile



Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

