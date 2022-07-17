NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

