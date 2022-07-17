Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $19,005,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

