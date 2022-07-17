Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

