SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SWK Stock Performance
SWK stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. SWK has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $230.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.19.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in SWK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SWK by 173.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 342,222 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in SWK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SWK by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SWK during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
Further Reading
