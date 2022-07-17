Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,950

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 1,950 ($23.19) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.09) to GBX 2,430 ($28.90) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.58) to GBX 2,034 ($24.19) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($25.75) to GBX 2,060 ($24.50) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,229.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

Entain stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.