NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the June 15th total of 832,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NextNav Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.63 on Friday. NextNav has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 120,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $286,931.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,564,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,028,918.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 120,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $286,931.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,564,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,028,918.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,989,909 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,415,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NN. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

